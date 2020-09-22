UGC Revises Academic Calendar: First Year Classes In Universities To Begin On November 1

UGC Revises Academic Calendar: Admissions Till October-end; New Session From November

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the academic calendar for universities. Classes for first year undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin on November 1. The formalities of admission for these courses should be over on October 31, the Commission has directed the universities.

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and made an announcement. He said, " The UGC has accepted the report of the committee and approved the UGC guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21."

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.



Suggested calendar👇 pic.twitter.com/JPYNhiWb0k — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

Earlier, the UGC had advised that the new academic session 2020-21 should start in September. In the academic calendar, UGC has suggested that classes for 2nd and 3rd year students can commence from August 1 the fresh batch (first semester/year) students can start from September 1.

In addition to this, the Education Minister also said that the full fee will be refunded on account of all cancellation of admissions/migration of students.

"In verbatim, as we got from UGC, regarding financial hardship being faced by parents due to lockdown & related factors, full fee will be refunded on account of all cancellation of admissions/migration of students, up to 30.11.2020, for this very session as a special case," he added.