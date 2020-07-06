UGC Revised Guidelines: Universities And Colleges Can Hold Final-Year Exams By September

UGC Revised Guidelines: Final-Year Exams Can Be Held By September

The University Grants Commission's revised guidelines have advised universities to hold final-year or end-semester exams by September.

The commission finalised its guidelines in an emergent meeting on Monday and they were announced by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on social media.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

The final-year exams can be held in pen-and-paper mode, in online mode or in "blended mode" which mixes online and offline elements, a statement said.

The UGC's revised guidelines follow its April ones on exams, admissions and academic calendar.

New UGC Guidelines On Exams

The "UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic" were accepted on Monday. In late June, Mr Pokhriyal had asked UGC to "revisit" its original April guidelines.

As per the report, the terminal semesters or final year exams can be conducted by the universities or institutions in pen-paper based mode, online or a blended mode as per the feasibility of the exam conducting body.

Students with back-logs, as per the Revised Guidelines, should “compulsorily” take the examinations. In case, a student is unable to appear the examination in September, should be provided with the opportunity to appear in “special exams” held for the purpose as a-one time measure.