UGC Revised Guidelines: Standard Operating Procedure Released For Holding Exams

UGC Revised Guidelines: SOP Released For Holding Final Exams

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, has issued a “standard operating procedure” (SOP) for conducting the final-year or end-semester examinations. It is meant to serve as a guide to universities on the safety measures they need to take and the clarity they must offer students.

The SOP follows the University Grants Commission’s July 6 guidelines advising universities to hold the final-year or end-semester exams by September, 2020 in pen-and-paper, online mode or a "blended" mode. The last mixes both online and offline elements.

Students across the country have been demanding cancellation of exams, citing both the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases as well as the universities’ lack of preparedness for online exams.

The SOP issued by MHRD through the UGC seeks to guide educational institutes on conducting the exams and specifically urges them to embrace technology-based, online exams conducted remotely. However, the UGC further states that the instructions, guidelines and orders issued in this regard can be built upon by the exam conducting centres demanding stricter rules.

As per the instructions mentioned in the SOP, in case there is a restriction on movements in certain areas, admit cards or identity cards should be treated as a pass for the movement of students during the exam days.

“State Governments should issue instructions to all local authorities to issue movement passes to invigilators and all personnel engaged in the conduct of the examination,” reads the statement.

UGC Guidelines: Sanitizers, Seat Plans, Thermal Guns

UGC has also instructed the universities that entire examination centre floors and walls, doors, gates, should be sprayed with disinfectant. Exam functionaries and staff to use fresh masks and gloves after staff verification is done.

As per the SOP, universities are asked to make arrangements for sanitizer bottles at the entry gate, examination rooms and staff rooms.

The SOP also has suggested a seat plan for the examination. According to the seat plan, every alternate seat will be kept empty.

The instructions on conduct of examination also states that staff and exam functionaries should submit a self declaration form stating they are fit. Thermal gun temperature check must be done at the staff entrance point.

Option To Appear Later

The Arogya Setu App has been made mandatory for all the staff members and students of the colleges and universities.

Students, as per the SOP released, with symptoms like fever, cough or cold will be made to sit alone or provided an option to appear for the exam later.