UGC Revised Guidelines: Decision To Hold Exams To 'Promote Big Business In Education', Alleges DUTA

UGC Guidelines: Decision To Hold Exams Discriminatory, Says DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers Association, or DUTA, has condemned the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recommendation to universities to hold final-year or end-semester exams by September. The UGC revised guidelines allow universities to pick a mode of exam -- pen-and-paper, online or blended -- that is suitable for them.

The teachers association, however, has been demanding cancellation of the open-book examinations of Delhi University arguing that the online exam "is discriminatory towards a large section of students and is clearly being pushed with no other motive than to promote big business in education”.

The DUTA statement reminded that the DU mock tests held to familiarise students with the online open book exam process was “ridden with glitches”.

UGC Revised Guidelines And DU OBE Exams

Around half-a-dozen states,most recently Punjab and Rajasthan, have cancelled all exams. Several central universities have done it, as has the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay. However, this decision of UGC comes in spite of the increasing number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

“The contradictory MHA orders in a gap of few days, even as there is no change in the COVID graph, shows that mental and physical well-being of lakh of students has been compromised,” added the DUTA statement. "It is shocking that a premier University like DU where students come with dreams and aspirations cares so little for them."