  • Ministry Of Mines Invites Project Proposals In Mining Related Thrust Areas

Ministry Of Mines Invites Project Proposals In Mining Related Thrust Areas

UGC has asked all affiliated universities to submit Project Proposal to the Ministry of Mines under its Science and Technology scheme.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 6:38 pm IST

Ministry of Mines has invited project proposal in thrust areas related to mining
New Delhi:

UGC has asked all affiliated universities to submit Project Proposal to the Ministry of Mines under its Science and Technology scheme. Every year the Ministry of Mines invites project proposals under Science and Technology schemes from research and development institutions, laboratories, PSUs and academic institutions for up to three years.

The proposals have to be in thrust areas having direct bearing on mineral sector, applied and sustainable aspect of mining and industrial applications.

The last date of receipt of project proposals in the Ministry is August 22, 2020.

The proposals received by the Ministry will go through a three-tier process which includes scrutiny of project proposals by a Scrutiny Committee; presentation of project proposals before Project Evaluation and Review Committee (PERC); and approval by Standing Scientific Advisory Group (SSAG).

Projects which are shortlisted will be directed to present their proposal either in Delhi or any other city.

The scrutiny of proposals will begin by the second week of September. PERC meeting will be held in the first week of October and SSAG meeting will be held in the fourth week of October.

Project proposals can be submitted online on the SATYABHAMA portal (research.mines.gov.in). After submission of the proposal, a soft copy of it will be generated in pdf format. The soft copy must be sent to the email id: 'met4-mines@gov.in'.

