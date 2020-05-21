  • Home
UGC Reopens National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) For 2018-19, 2019-20

National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) is provided by the University Grants Commission, or UGC, under ‘The Persons with Disabilities Act,’ 1995.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2020 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UGC Reopens National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On May 20, University Grants Commission reopened National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) for 2018-19 and 2019-20. The last date to apply for the fellowship is June 19.

NFPwD is provided by UGC to MPhil and PhD students on behalf of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

According to the official notification, the fellowship is provided to 200 candidates each year, with 15 percent reservation to Scheduled Cast (SC) and 7.5 percent reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Selection for the fellowship is made on the basis of post-graduation marks.

Online applications for the fellowship are available on the scholarship portal of UGC. The fellowship is provided for a maximum period of five years.

Amount Of The NFPWD

NFPWD is provided under both Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF) schemes.

Amounts provided under the fellowship are given in the table below.

Fellowship

  • Rs 25,000 per month for the initial two years as JRF

  • Rs 28,000 per month for the remaining tenure as SRF

Contingency (Humanities and Social Sciences including Arts, Fine Arts)

  • Rs 10,000 per year for the initial two years as JRF

  • Rs 20,500 per year for the remaining tenure as SRF

Contingency (Science, Engineering and Technology)

  • Rs.12,000 per year for the initial two years as JRF

  • Rs.25,000 per year for the remaining tenure as SRF

Escorts, Reader assistance

Rs 2,000 per month for candidates with physical and visual disabilities.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

As per Government of India norms


