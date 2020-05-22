UGC Releases Selection List For National Fellowship For OBC Students

UGC has released result for fellowship for OBC students

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the result of National Fellowship for Other backward Classes (NFOBC) 2019-20. The fellowship was launched in 2014-15 to encourage students in OBC category to take up higher education and pursue degrees like M.Phil. and PhD. The selection for the award of fellowship is made on the basis of merit in UGC NET-JRF and CSIR NET-JRF examination.

In the current list candidates have been shortlisted from among the candidates who have qualified UGC NET, held in June, 2019 and December, 2019 by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Joint CSIR NET held in June, 2019 and December, 2019 conducted by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

659 candidates have been selected from the candidates who qualified in the UGC NET exam held in June 2019, 150 from CSIR NET held in June 2019, 578 from the UGC NET held in December 2019, and 133 from the CSIR NET held in December 2019.

UGC Reopens National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities (NFPwD) For 2018-19, 2019-20

Students can find the list of selected candidates on the official UGC website. They can also check their result on UGC website, 'ugcnetonline.in' and download their award letter from the website.

"The fellowship will be payable from the date of issue of result of NFOBC (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) OR from the actual date of joining M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Therefore, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D through regular and full time mode, in any UGC recognised University/Institution and his/her roll number is given in the list, he/she should apply for fellowship before 31.07.2020 only," reads UGC letter.

Candidates, who have been awarded the fellowship but have not taken admission into a regular and full time M.Phil/PhD programme, should do so within three years from the date of issue of award letter.

To claim the fellowship, candidates will have to fill in the 'Verification Form cum Joining Report' and submit it to their institute. The verification form should be duly signed/countersigned by the scholar, the Guide, the Head of Department and the Registrar of University/Director of Institute. UGC has provided the proforma for the verification form.

The fellowship amount will be disbursed directly to the student's bank account. The fellowship is payable for a maximum period of five years. The period of five years for payment of fellowship will be counted from the date of joining the fellowship.

The fellowship will not be payable for gap period between submission of M.Phil dissertation and admission in Ph.D. The maximum gap period allowed between submission of M.Phil dissertation and admission in Ph.D is one year.







