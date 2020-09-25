UGC Releases Revised Guidelines For Universities Amid COVID-19, Session To Begin From November 1

UGC Releases Revised Guidelines For Universities Amid COVID-19

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has released a set of revised guidelines for the new academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. UGC has released these revised guidelines after the recommendation of the expert committee. According to the revised academic guidelines released, the new academic year will now begin from November 1, 2020, for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and announced the release of the revised guidelines.

In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21.



In this regard, the UGC has informed all the universities that the admission process of first-year students of UG and PG courses should be completed by October 31, 2020. According to the revised academic calendar released by the UGC, the examinations of the first year will be conducted between March 8, 2021, to March 26, 2021.

According to the UGC notification, “Merit/ entrance based admissions to the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30.”

Important Dates:

All the universities have been directed by the UGC to follow a 6-day week pattern in order to compensate for the loss of classes.

The universities have also been asked to curtail the breaks or vacations to facilitate the new batch of students. This way their final results would be declared on time and the degrees would be awarded in time.

Additionally, UGC aids students and parents facing financial hardships with a full refund of fee in case of cancellation of admissions or migration of students.

“To avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to November 30 for this very session as a special case.”