UGC Releases New Draft Of Deemed To Be Universities Regulations 2022, Seeks Suggestions From Stakeholders

University Grants Commission (UGC) announced new draft of Deemed to be Universities Regulations 2022

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the new draft of Deemed to be Universities Regulations 2022. The Commission has stated in a notice that UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 have been reframed, modified to make them in line with the broader policies of higher education as contained in the NEP, 2020. The UGC has also invited comments and suggestions from all the stakeholders on dtbu2022@gmail.com till November 18, 2022.

The UGC has famed these regulations to regulate process of declaring institutions of academic excellence as deemed universities in a systematic manner and to maintain the quality of higher education provided by institutions deemed to be universities in line with the ideals of the concept of a university.

Some of the features of Draft UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2022 include the deemed universities to align with National Education Policy 2020, Governance structure to be similar to Central Universities. The UGC has further stated that the admissions granted by these universities should be based on merit in the entrance exam conducted by a Government Testing Agency or the Deemed to be University and as prescribed by the appropriate statutory authority, wherever applicable.

In the revised regulation, UGC said that the deemed universities should maintain transparency in fee policy keeping non-profiteering/ non-commercial aspects in view. These universities may also provide fee concessions and scholarships or may allocate some seats to meritorious students belonging to socially and economically deprived groups of society. The Deemed to be Universities may implement the reservation policy in admissions/recruitment as per the law and may offer online/distance courses/degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations notified on the subject.

As per the draft for UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2022, Government or UGC can conduct enquiry or inspection on complaints in matters of academics, administration and finance or any matter connected with the functioning of the Deemed to be University. The Commission has introduced graded penalties in case of violations of the UGC Regulations.