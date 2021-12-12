UGC Releases List Of SWAYAM Courses For January 2022 Semester

SWAYAM 2022 course list is availble at ugc.ac.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared the list of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) programmes that are to be offered in January 2022 semester. UGC offers courses like Animations, Animal Biotechnology, AI: Constraint Satisfaction, Academic writing, Access to justice, Application development. Learners can login to the SWAYAM portal-- swayam.gov.in or at ugc.ac.in. and access the courses being offered in January 2022.

UGC on Twitter wrote: “The list of SWAYAM courses to be offered for January 2022 Semester is available at: http://shorturl.at/qvzK1. The UGC SWAYAM Regulations 2021 now facilitates an institution to allow upto 40% of the total courses being offered in a particular programme in a semester through SWAYAM.”

Learners can find details on course duration, course start date, last date for enrolment, and the exam dates on the official website. UGC has also shared the course structure, eligibility for each course, and book references. UGC has also set course-wise criteria to grant certificates to the learners. UGC has stated the course certificate and criteria to meet for getting the certificate which includes average passing marks and assignments depending upon the course.

UGC shared a communique and said, “The UGC (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) Regulations, 2021, now facilitates an institution to allow upto 40% (forty per cent.) of the total courses being offered in a particular programme in a semester through SWAYAM Platform.”

“The list of courses to be offered for January, 2022 Semester is available at www.uge.ac.in and may also be seen at SWAYAM Portal at:- https: / /swayam.gov.in. These courses are also beneficial for academic fraternity/working professionals Lifelong learners/ senior citizens/ homemakers at Jain),” UGC added further.