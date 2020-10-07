UGC Declares 24 Universities Fake; Check Complete List Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 24 universities of the country as fake and has said that they do not have any power to confer degrees to students. These 24 fake universities have been functioning against the UGC Act. Eight of these fake universities are from Uttar Pradesh and seven from Delhi. Odisha and West Bengal have two fake universities each in their states. While Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Maharashtra have one each.

As per an UGC statement, universities can confer degrees only if the university is established under a Central, State/ Provincial Act or by an institution which is a deemed-to-be university. The statement further adds that institutions especially empowered by an Act of Parliament can also award degrees to students. The UGC has termed the list of universities published today as “self-styled, unrecognised institutions” with no power to confer degrees.

"Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," read the UGC statement.

The 24 universities include Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi; United Nations University, Delhi; Vocational University, Delhi; ADR Centric Juridical University, Delhi; Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi, Vishwakarma Open University for Self Employment, India, Rozgar Sewasadan; Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, Delhi; Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum, Karnataka and St John’s University, Kerala.

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur; Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata; Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research Kolkata; Varanasiya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Uttar Pradesh; Mahila Gram Vidyapith, Prayag UP; Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, UP; National University Of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhas Chnadra Bose University, Aligarh; Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Mathura, Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya and Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad from Uttar Pradesh have been declared fake.

The Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology are the fake universities of Odisha. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education of Puducherry and Christ New Testament Deemed University of Andhra Pradesh have been termed fake by UGC today.