UGC Releases Guidelines For Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously

As per the UGC guidelines, the students can pursue two full time academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with other

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 6:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360
UGC Releases Guidelines For Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously
As per the UGC guidelines, the students can pursue two full time academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, April 13 released guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously. As per the UGC guidelines, the student can pursue two full time academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with other. "A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," UGC release mentioned.


Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) UGC guidelines

