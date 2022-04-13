UGC Releases Guidelines For Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously

Image credit: shutterstock.com As per the UGC guidelines, the students can pursue two full time academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, April 13 released guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously. As per the UGC guidelines, the student can pursue two full time academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode provided that class timings for one programme do not overlap with other. "A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously," UGC release mentioned.



