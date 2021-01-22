UGC Releases Draft Regulations On Academic Bank Of Credit That Eases Students' Mobility

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft regulations on Academic Bank Of Credit (ABC) that eases students' movement across the system. A high-level committee was constituted by UGC earlier to develop a detailed scheme on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). These regulations may be called the UGC (Establishment And Operationalization of Academic Bank of Credits Scheme In Higher Education) Regulations, 2021.

“ABC aims to satisfy the students’ quest for knowledge, freedom to choose and change their academic directions, connect different domains and help them acquire right foundations and building blocks of their dreams,” read the draft.

What Is Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) Scheme

ABC, in line with National Educational Policy 2020, will be a national-level facility to promote flexibility of curriculum framework and interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary academic mobility of students across the Higher Education Institutions in the country with appropriate ‘credit transfer’ mechanism.

ABC will enable students to choose their own learning path to attain a Degree/Diploma/PG-diploma etc working on the principle of multiple entry-multiple exits. ABC will provide an extensive choice of courses to the students, flexibility in curriculum, novel and engaging course options across a number of higher education disciplines/ institutions.

“Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) is an academic service mechanism as a digital/virtual/online entity established and managed by Ministry of Education/University Grants Commission to facilitate students to become its academic account holders and paving the way for seamless student mobility between or within degree-granting Higher Education Institutions (HEIs),” read the draft.

A formal system of credit recognition, credit accumulation, credit transfers and credit redemption will be brought in place to promote distributed and flexible teaching-learning.

What Are The Objectives Of ABC

·It aims to promote student centricity with learner-friendly approaches in higher education across the country and promote a more inter-disciplinary approach in higher education.

·It will enable students to choose the best courses/combination of programmes as per their need.

·It will allow students to choose a pace for their studies along with the associated logistics and cost.

·It will allow students to make specific modifications/specialisations to their degree programmes rather than undergoing the regularly prescribed degree/courses of a single university/autonomous college.

·It enables multiple entry-multiple exits for students to complete their degrees as per their time preferences, providing mobility across various disciplines.

·It facilitates lifelong learning amongst students in full time and part-time modes.