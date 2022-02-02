  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework

UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework

Released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, the draft framework was put in the public domain on January 31.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 12:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Union Budget 2022-23 Disappoints Majority Of Student Bodies
Ministry Of External Affairs Invites Application For Internship Programme; Details Here
IIT Mandi, DDMA Kangra Sign MoU To Develop, Deploy Landslide Monitoring System
Union Budget 2022-23: Allocation In Education Sector Draws Mixed Response From Twitterati
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration Deadline For January Session Extended
Higher Education Budget For Next Financial Year At Rs 40,828 Cr; 6.46% More Than 2021-22
UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework
The commission has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13, 2022.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF). Released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, the draft framework was put in the public domain on January 31. The commission has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13, 2022.

Higher education institutes across the country will soon be brought to a new framework to assess students on a range of learning outcomes, including from job readiness to constitutional values, theoretical knowledge to technical skills.

In a tweet, the UGC said, "Suggestions are invited from all stakeholders on the Draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework(NHEQF) developed as part of NEP 2020 recommendations. Please send your suggestions on nepnheqf@gmail.com by 13th February, 2022."

“The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 stipulates that a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated and it shall be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) so as to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education, prescribe the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer, equivalence etc. Higher education qualification leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall also be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes.” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a public notice.

The NHEQF, according to the draught framework, has established certain assessment parameters for students in higher education institutions and divided it in levels 5 to 10. The school education is covered by levels 1 to 4.

“While Level 5 of the NHEQF represents learning outcomes appropriate to the first year (first two semesters) of the undergraduate programme of study, Level 10 represents learning outcomes with greater complexity appropriate to the doctoral-level programmes of study,” the draft states.

Students will be assessed on a range of factors, including their theoretical knowledge and understanding, cognitive and technical skills, application of knowledge and skills, decision-making abilities, constitutional, humanistic, ethical, and moral values, employment-ready skills, and entrepreneurship mindset.

The draft NHEQF also establishes the number of credits required to complete the different levels of the four-year undergraduate programme, master's degrees, and doctoral degrees, in accordance with the NEP's framework.

As per the draft NHEQF, those looking to exit the UG programme with a certificate will require 40 credits; with a diploma after two years will need 80 credits; degree after three years will have a requirement of 120 credits; degree with honours/research after four years with 160 credits.

One credit is equivalent to one hour of teaching (lecture or tutorial) or two hours of practical work/fieldwork per week, the draft stated.


Click here for more Education News
Education News University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test On February 7
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test On February 7
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
Dharmendra Pradhan Says Budget Forward-Looking, Lauds 'Record Allocation' For Education Sector
Dharmendra Pradhan Says Budget Forward-Looking, Lauds 'Record Allocation' For Education Sector
.......................... Advertisement ..........................