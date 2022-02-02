UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework

The commission has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13, 2022.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF). Released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, the draft framework was put in the public domain on January 31. The commission has sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13, 2022.

Higher education institutes across the country will soon be brought to a new framework to assess students on a range of learning outcomes, including from job readiness to constitutional values, theoretical knowledge to technical skills.

In a tweet, the UGC said, "Suggestions are invited from all stakeholders on the Draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework(NHEQF) developed as part of NEP 2020 recommendations. Please send your suggestions on nepnheqf@gmail.com by 13th February, 2022."

Suggestions are invited from all stakeholders on the Draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework(NHEQF) developed as part of NEP 2020 recommendations.



Please send your suggestions on nepnheqf@gmail.com by 13th February, 2022https://t.co/8ff778CWiL pic.twitter.com/RpwDKHfkgQ — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 30, 2022

“The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 stipulates that a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) will be formulated and it shall be in sync with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) so as to ease the integration of vocational education into higher education, prescribe the facilitative norms for issues such as credit transfer, equivalence etc. Higher education qualification leading to a degree/diploma/certificate shall also be described by the NHEQF in terms of such learning outcomes.” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a public notice.

The NHEQF, according to the draught framework, has established certain assessment parameters for students in higher education institutions and divided it in levels 5 to 10. The school education is covered by levels 1 to 4.

“While Level 5 of the NHEQF represents learning outcomes appropriate to the first year (first two semesters) of the undergraduate programme of study, Level 10 represents learning outcomes with greater complexity appropriate to the doctoral-level programmes of study,” the draft states.

Students will be assessed on a range of factors, including their theoretical knowledge and understanding, cognitive and technical skills, application of knowledge and skills, decision-making abilities, constitutional, humanistic, ethical, and moral values, employment-ready skills, and entrepreneurship mindset.

The draft NHEQF also establishes the number of credits required to complete the different levels of the four-year undergraduate programme, master's degrees, and doctoral degrees, in accordance with the NEP's framework.

As per the draft NHEQF, those looking to exit the UG programme with a certificate will require 40 credits; with a diploma after two years will need 80 credits; degree after three years will have a requirement of 120 credits; degree with honours/research after four years with 160 credits.

One credit is equivalent to one hour of teaching (lecture or tutorial) or two hours of practical work/fieldwork per week, the draft stated.



