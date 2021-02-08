UGC Releases Draft Learning Outcome Based Curriculum Framework For Commerce

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (LOCF), has released a draft Learning Outcome Based Curriculum Framework for Commerce. As per UGC’s quality mandate, thrust has been given on curriculum reforms on Learning Outcome based approach with an aim to equip the students with knowledge, skill, values and attitude. The commission has also constituted subject-expert committees for drafting LOCF in various disciplines, and on the basis of the comments received and consultations, the final LOCF curriculum have been prepared.

UGC has also asked for suggestions and comments with respect to the LOCF from the interested parties within February 17, 2021. “It has been decided to solicit views/suggestions from stakeholders including teachers, students, researchers and those involved in the field. Kindly send your suggestions/comments on locfugc@gmai l.com latest by 17.02.2021,” the official UGC statement said.

LOCF In Commerce -- Features

The objective of LOCF is to mentally prepare the students to learn various courses/ subjects in Commerce and Business domain leading to a graduate degree

The learning outcomes for each course has been designed to help students have experiential learning in Commerce discipline

The core courses have been selected considering the need for studying Commerce as a separate discipline and the required theoretical knowledge and practical exposure

Several optional courses under Generic Elective (GE), Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs), and Discipline Specific Elective Courses (DSEs) have been included in the structure

The courses are designed keeping in view the employability, research, and innovation in the field of Commerce and Business especially in Accounting, Management, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Computer Applications in Business, Taxation, Business Laws, and Entrepreneurship

Keeping in view the objectives and learning outcomes outlined in each course, proper care has been taken to provide practical exercises for each unit in a course, so that the students gain hands on experience (learning by doing) apart from textbook based theoretical knowledge, the UGC LOCF in Commerce said.

“Business research methods and project work has been provided as a discipline specific course in sixth semester involving application of knowledge in exploring/analysing/solving issues related to a real life situation,” it added.