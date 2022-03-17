UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Four Year UG Programmes, Invites Suggestions

UGC releases draft guidelines on FYUP, invites suggestions

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has released draft guidelines on four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) that seek to revamp the existing UG curriculum from the next academic session. The FYUP will replace the existing three-year choice-based credit system or CBCS. The commission has invited suggestions by April 4.

The draft guidelines titled “Curricular Framework and Credit System for Four-year Undergraduate Programme” proposes common introductory courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences for the first three semesters, regardless of what the students choose to specialise in.

“The draft framework seeks to equip students with the capacities in fields across the arts. humanities, languages, natural sciences. social sciences; soft skills such as complex problem solving, critical thinking, creative thinking. communication skills along with rigorous specialisation in one or more subject areas,” a UGC statement released today said.

The draft guidelines also include common courses on regional languages, English, Yoga, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics.

The UGC document suggests a transferable credit-based system for the four-year undergraduate programme with 160 credits; with one credit for 15 hours of classroom teaching. In the third year, students will have to choose a subject they want to study in-depth.

Students can choose from a wide range of subjects ranging from political science to astronomy. In the last two semesters, the student enrolled in a four-year programme will also undertake research based on their major subject.