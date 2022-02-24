  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders

UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released ‘draft comprehensive accessibility guidelines and standards’ for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Universities to ensure persons with disabilities (PwD) have easy access to higher education.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 11:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COA Students Demand Stopping Of Merger Of Institute With Ambedkar University
New Education Policy Focused On Science, Technology, Skill Development: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students
ICCR To Offer Online Courses On Indian Epics, Vedas, Art, Heritage; Portal To Be Launched Soon
“Digital University To Be A Game-Changer For The Country,” Say Experts
Mid-Day Meals To Resume At Delhi Schools Once Full Attendance Is Achieved: Officials
UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders
They can use the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UMAP) of the UGC to send feedback
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released ‘draft comprehensive accessibility guidelines and standards’ for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Universities to ensure persons with disabilities (PwD) have easy access to higher education. The draft guidelines are available on the UGC website and stakeholders have been asked by the commission to send their feedback and suggestions till March 7, 2022.

They can use the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UMAP) of the UGC to send feedback.

“The National education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages that education is the foremost primary measure to achieve economic and social mobility, inclusion and equality. The Government of India launchcd the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) to ensure the equal participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all activities,” the UGC said.

Recognizing, accommodating, and meeting the needs of the persons with disabilities corning from diverse backgrounds, it becomes the primary responsibility for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to provide the facilities that enable persons with disabilities having diverse socio-economic backgrounds to live independently and participate fully in all aspect of their educational life at HEIs,” the UGC added.

Draft Accessibility Guidelines And Standards For HEIs: Read Here

Send Feedback Here

Click here for more Education News
Education News University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
GSEB Releases Gujarat Board HSC 2022 Practical Exam Hall Ticket; Direct Link, How To Download
GSEB Releases Gujarat Board HSC 2022 Practical Exam Hall Ticket; Direct Link, How To Download
Visva-Bharati Students Protest At Campus Demanding Reopening Of Hostels
Visva-Bharati Students Protest At Campus Demanding Reopening Of Hostels
Gurugram University To Go Ahead With Offline Exams Amid Protests By Students
Gurugram University To Go Ahead With Offline Exams Amid Protests By Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................