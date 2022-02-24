UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders

Image credit: Shutterstock They can use the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UMAP) of the UGC to send feedback

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released ‘draft comprehensive accessibility guidelines and standards’ for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Universities to ensure persons with disabilities (PwD) have easy access to higher education. The draft guidelines are available on the UGC website and stakeholders have been asked by the commission to send their feedback and suggestions till March 7, 2022.

“The National education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages that education is the foremost primary measure to achieve economic and social mobility, inclusion and equality. The Government of India launchcd the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) to ensure the equal participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all activities,” the UGC said.

Recognizing, accommodating, and meeting the needs of the persons with disabilities corning from diverse backgrounds, it becomes the primary responsibility for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to provide the facilities that enable persons with disabilities having diverse socio-economic backgrounds to live independently and participate fully in all aspect of their educational life at HEIs,” the UGC added.

