UGC Releases Additional List Of HEIs Recognised To Offer Online Programmes For January Session

The Distance Education Bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC DEB) has released the additional list of the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) entitled to start full-fledged online programmes without prior approval of the UGC.

The UGC said that the programmes mentioned in the list are from the session beginning January 2022, and onwards. The list of Universities can be checked through the official website at ugc.ac.in.

"This is in addition to already uploaded lists of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) entitled to start full-fledged online programmes without prior approval of the UGC, as per provisions stipulated under regulations 3(B)(a) of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendment from academic," the commission said in a release.

The UGC has released the list of eligible HEIs on the basis of applications received. The programs under the ambit of the Regulatory Authorities have been considered on the basis of communication/ recommendation received from the respective Regulatory Authority.

The Regulation also mandates that the programme wise recognised/ entitled HEIs shall not offer online programmes under any franchise arrangement and shall have complete ownership of these programmes, it said.

The HEIs are entitled to offer online programmes, till they are complying NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per Regulations 3(B)(a) of the UGC ODL and its amendment and on non-compliance, they shall discontinue the programme and accordingly, inform the same to the UGC, the commission said in a release.

The learners already enrolled in the current entitled programmes shall be allowed to complete it in the laid down manner.