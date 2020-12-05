  • Home
UGC To Release Fellowship Amounts Without Institutes' Confirmation; Amount Till October 2020 Disbursed

UGC will disburse the funds for research fellowship without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible scholars. UGC in a statement also confirmed that the November payments are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts have been released.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 5, 2020 7:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will disburse the funds for Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellows without insisting on monthly confirmation from their respective institutions for the eligible research scholars. The UGC in a statement also confirmed that the November payments are being processed now and the pending fellowship amounts till October 2020 have been released. The higher education regulator, in the statement, said that to facilitate the release of scholarship amount, it has been releasing various grants on a monthly basis, instead of quarterly.

Earlier research fellowships were disbursed on a quarterly basis but considering the financial needs of research scholars, the system of monthly payment was introduced and it is being released through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode which credits the fellowship amount directly to the bank accounts of research scholars.

“Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to generate the monthly payments even for those research scholars whose monthly confirmation of data could not be uploaded by their institutions on the Canara Bank Portal. Hence, since April 2020, payments are being generated without insisting on the requirements of monthly confirmations from institutions, for all eligible research scholars…,” read a UGC statement.

