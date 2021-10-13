UGC Recognises Cuttack-Based Madhusudan Law University; Now To Receive Central Grant

Cuttack-based Madhusudan Law University now recognised by UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised the Cuttack--based Madhusudan Law University. The university will now be entitled to receive central grants. It was formerly a law college and became university only in April 2021.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to announce this. The Miniter said: “The Cuttack-based Madhusudan Law University has been recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a university under Section 2 (F) of the UGC Act 1956 and has been included in the university list. Under the UGC Act 1956, Section 12 (b), the university will soon receive a central grant.”

“This, of course, fulfills the expectations and aspirations of law students in Odisha, PM Narendra Modi hopes to give students a new identity and improve the quality of legal education in the state, in line with his visionary national education policy,” he added.

The eight decade-old institution named after Utkal Gourab Madhubabu, the Union Education Minister said, is one of the best law colleges in the region. The central government is committed to transform the higher education landscape as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi and in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).