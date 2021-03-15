  • Home
UGC Recognises Company Secretary Qualification As Equivalent To Post Graduate Degree

The qualification of a company secretary will now be considered as equivalent to a post graduate degree, with the University Grants Commission giving the requisite approval.

Education | PTI | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 9:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The qualification of a company secretary will now be considered as equivalent to a post graduate degree, with the University Grants Commission giving the requisite approval. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday said the UGC has recognised company secretary qualification as equivalent to post graduate degree based on representations submitted by it.

"This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines," it said in a release.

Thanking the UGC, ICSI President Nagendra D Rao said the recognition will open up another world of opportunities for company secretaries. The ICSI has more than 64,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students.

Chartered Accountants
