  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members

UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members

Delhi University Professor Abha Dev Habib criticised the move saying the government is "freeing itself of the pressure of giving jobs to qualified teachers on permanent basis"

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 13, 2022 11:14 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Centre For Space Sciences Inaugurated In Jammu Central University
IREDA Inks Pact To Solarise CIPET Campuses
Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Regulation Committee Allows Private Schools To Hike Transportation Fees By 12 Per Cent
IIT Roorkee Campus Has 304 Plant Species: Biodiversity Report
IIT Madras To Host Open House 2022 Through Metaverse On March 13
NIT Andhra Pradesh Researchers Develop Reactor To Treat Textile Industrial Effluent
UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members
UGC official said special positions -- professor of practice and associate professor of practice will be created
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has plans to introduce a system under which industry experts can teach as full-time or part time faculty members in central universities, according to an official. It has also been proposed that the experts will be eligible for teaching in universities without a Ph.D or NET qualification.

The official said special positions -- professor of practice and associate professor of practice will be created. Under the proposal, experts who are willing to teach can be hired as full time or part time faculty members depending on what the university needs, the official said, adding that those who have retired at 60 will also be eligible for these positions and will be able to work till the age of 65.

This came up for discussion at the meeting of the UGC chairman with the vice-chancellors of central universities on Thursday. The UGC will form a committee to look into how this can be done and it will submit its report, the official said. There are also plans to set up a portal that will act as a single point for those willing to apply to a university.

Delhi University Professor Abha Dev Habib criticised the move saying the government is "freeing itself of the pressure of giving jobs to qualified teachers on permanent basis". "Teachers who have been teaching for past several years are not "experts" and cannot be made permanent or even be shortlisted for permanent interviews (as is the case in many Delhi University departments).

But people labelled "experts" by BJP-RSS can be parachuted into any system," she said in a Facebook post. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted, "A step towards dismantling higher education." According to the UGC minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academics, a Ph.D is mandatory to get into a university as a professor or an associate professor.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Plea In Delhi HC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Continue Study In Indian Colleges
Plea In Delhi HC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Continue Study In Indian Colleges
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Out Updates: Official Website Will Not Upload Individual Students' Report
CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021 Out Updates: Official Website Will Not Upload Individual Students' Report
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC Adds Additional MBBS Seats For Mop-Up Round
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC Adds Additional MBBS Seats For Mop-Up Round
College Of Engineering Rapped For Withholding Monetary Aid From Government
College Of Engineering Rapped For Withholding Monetary Aid From Government
PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra Dedicates Newly-Developed School Building In Odisha
PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra Dedicates Newly-Developed School Building In Odisha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................