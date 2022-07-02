UGC To Organise 3-Day Education Summit At Varanasi From July 7

UGC to organise three-day educational summit on July 7-9

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC), will organise a three-day workshop at Varanasi from July 7 to July 9. The three-day education summit, Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, seeks to provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy 2020. The inaugural event of the summit will be live telecast from 2:30 pm on DD News and also webcast on UGC Twitter handle and on UGC YouTube Channel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present to grace the occasion on July 7 and deliver the inaugural address.

“It is a matter of great pride that Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has very kindly consented to grace the occasion and deliver the inaugural address on July 7, 2022. Academicians, researchers, policy makers, professional and educational experts from all over the country will deliberate on the diverse perspectives of the NEP 2020 and its role in transforming higher education,” said UGC’s official notification.

The education summit will comprise of sessions on themes such as multidisciplinary and holistic education, skill development and employability, Indian Knowledge System, Internationalization of Education, Digital Empowerment and Online Education, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Quality, Ranking and Accreditation, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education.

UGC has requested the educational institutions to make necessary arrangements to ensure that a large number of students, teachers and staff view the telecast. UGC has also urged the educational institutions to share the photographs and details of their participation on UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal at uamp.ugc.ac.in.