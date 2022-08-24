UGC New Guidelines; Precautions, Instructions For Students Enrolling Under ODL, Online Learning Programmes

UGC Guidelines For ODL, Online Learning Programmes

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued important guidelines for students who wish to enroll for open and distance learning (ODL) and online learning programmes. The UGC has stated some precautionary guidelines which students should keep in mind while enrolling for these programmes. The checklist includes ensuring the status of higher educational institutions (HEIs), and adherence to the duration of an academic session, among others.

The UGC's precautionary guidelines applied to both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The Commission has also notified a list of programmes which are prohibited to be offered under ODL and online mode. These programmes include Engineering, Medical, Physiotherapy and various others. Precautions a student needs to take before enrolling under ODL and online learning programmes is provided here.

UGC Admission Guidelines For ODL, Online Learning Programmes