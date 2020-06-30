UGC National Skill Qualifications Framework: Apply For Running Skill-Based Programmes Till July 20

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC NSQF: Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till July 20

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has extended the application deadline for running skill-based programmes till July 20. The UGC’s skill-based programmes are run as part of the National Skill Qualifications Framework, or NSQF, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Universities and colleges can apply for the running skill-based programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 till July 20. Earlier, the last date to apply for the NSQF’s programme was June 30.

On the basis of eligibility, interested applicants can submit the online application till the last date on www.ugc.ac.in.

Taking note of the requirement for skill development among students, Government of India, launched the National Vocational Education Qualification Framework (NVEQF) which was later on assimilated into NSQF. Various sector skill councils (SSCs) are developing qualification packs (QPs), national occupational standards (NOSs) and assessment mechanisms in their respective domains in alignment with the needs of the industry. The NSQF is responsible for organising the qualifications through a series of levels of data, knowledge, aptitude and skills.

The NSQF-designed series of levels are determined on the basis of the learning and knowledge outcomes possessed by the students. As per NSQF, a student must possess these skills irrespective of whether they were procured through non-formal, formal or informal learning.