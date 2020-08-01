UGC has released the list of candidates selected for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) for the 2019-20 session (for both cycles, i.e. June 2019 cycle and December 2019 cycle). MANF is awarded to Minority students for pursuing M.Phil. and PhD.

The Commission, in 2018, made UGC NET and CSIR NET compulsory for award of the fellowship.

The list of candidates who will be awarded the fellowship was prepared on the basis of merit in the UGC NET JRF and CSIR NET JRF examination held by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June 2019 and December 2019.

The candidates whose roll numbers are included in the list can also check their result on UGC website, 'ugcnetonline.in'. The Fellowship Award Letter for selected candidates has also been uploaded on the UGC website.

UGC MANF 2019 Selection List

The fellowship will be payable from the date of declaration of result of UGC NET JRF and Joint CSIR UGC NET JRF or from the actual date of joining M.Phil. or PhD whichever is later. Hence, any candidate who is included in the list and has already taken admission to an M.Phil. or PhD programme through regular and full time mode should apply for the fellowship before September 30, 2020.

Candidates who have not taken admission to an M.Phil. or PhD programme should do so at the first available opportunity but not later than three years from the date of issue of fellowship award letter.

Candidates will need to fill in the 'Verification Form cum Joining Report' and duly signed/countersigned by the scholar, the Guide, the Head of Department and the Registrar of University/Director of Institute to claim their fellowship.

UGC will disburse fellowship amount directly into the candidate's bank account.