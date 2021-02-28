Image credit: ugc.ac.in Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav: UGC Lists Activities For Colleges, Universities

The University Grants Commission has asked educational institutions to draw up detailed plans to celebrate Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The event will begin from 75 weeks before August 15, 2022 and continue till August 15, 2023.

In two separate letters addressed to heads of colleges and universities, UGC chairman Prof DP Singh asked them to draw up detailed plans for events and activities.

Events and activities may be planned to showcase accomplishments since 1947 so as to instill a sense of pride, and with a view to creating a vision for India@2027, the UGC letter reads.

“The celebrations may be a reminder of the contributions of those freedom fighters and locations that have remained in relative obscurity,” UGC said.

Meanwhile, the Government of India is organising a logo design contest for Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav and February 28 is the last date to participate. Winners will receive up to Rs 1 lakh in prize money.

According to UGC, the idea behind this event is to create a vision for “India@2047”. The event will see social and cultural events along with the showcase of technological and scientific achievements of our country.

The event will also highlight some unknown locations of India and contributions made by freedom fighters, UGC said.