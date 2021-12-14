UGC Issues Guidelines On Reopening Of Varsities, Conduct Of Classes, Exams

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check UGC guidelines on the reopening of varsities

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines on the reopening of varsities, conduct of classes and examinations in offline/ online/ blended mode. "The HEIs may take appropriate decision with regard to opening of campuses, conducting classes and examinations in offline / online / blended mode in accordance with the guidelines-issued by the UGC and following COVID appropriate behavior and necessary protocols issued by the central/ state governments in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," UGC in its statement mentioned.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, UGC has issued several guidelines with respect to the academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conduct of examinations amid lockdown. According to UGC, "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated 10.12.2021 has requested to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at all times and at all places in universities, colleges and other institutes of Higher Education."

UGC has directed the varsities/ colleges to maintain all necessary protocols/ guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. For details, please check the notification at the official website- ugc.ac.in.