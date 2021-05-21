UGC Issues Concept Note On Blended Learning For Universities

UGC has asked stakeholders to send suggestions on the concept note

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on May 20 released a concept note for implementation of a blended mode of learning – a mix of online and offline – in universities. The commission said that higher education institutes (HEIs) will be allowed to teach up to 40 per cent of each course, other than SWAYAM courses, online and the remaining 60 per cent syllabus of the course can be taught offline.

Exams for subjects taught in the blended mode can be conducted offline, the commission said.

The UGC had constituted a committee to draft a concept note on the blended mode of teaching. It has asked stakeholders to send their suggestions on or before June 6.

In March, the UGC had allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the e-learning platform Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

The UGC had asked institutions to amend their rules and regulations within four weeks for “seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses.”

The new provision of offering a blended mode of learning will be in addition to the 40 per cent course that universities are allowed to offer through SWAYAM.

“This provision may be created over and above up to 40 per cent of online education permissible for SWAYAM courses,” the commission has said in its notification.