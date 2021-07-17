  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Issues Academic Calendar; Admissions To UG, PG Programmes To Close By September 30

UGC Issues Academic Calendar; Admissions To UG, PG Programmes To Close By September 30

According to the academic calendar, admissions to the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2021-22 session must complete by September 30. And classes, the UGC guidelines say, will start from October 1 for the first-year UG and PG students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 9:53 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Likely To Announce Admission Process Today
IGNOU Launches 2 New PG Programmes On World Youth Skills Day
IGNOU July 2021 Session: Admission, Re-Registration Dates Extended Till July 31
Rajasthan Took Several Key Decisions To Take State To New Heights In Higher Education: Chief Minister
Academic Session For Freshers In Engineering, Technical Colleges To Begin On October 25
150 ITIs To Be Converted Into Technology Hubs Under Udyoga At Rs 5,000 Crore: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
UGC Issues Academic Calendar; Admissions To UG, PG Programmes To Close By September 30
UGC issues academic calendar for 2021-22 academic session
New Delhi:

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. According to the academic calendar, admissions to the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2021-22 session must complete by September 30. And classes, the UGC guidelines say, will start from October 1 for the first-year UG and PG students.

The Commission however adds if there is any delay in the declaration of Class 12 board results, the colleges and universities can start the new session from October 18. The teaching-learning process can be continued in offline, online, or in a mixed-mode as per the respective university’s decision.

Considering the financial hardships caused by the Covid lockdown, UGC has also asked the universities to provide full refund of fees in case students cancel admission by October 31 as a “special case”.

“It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/ migrations up to October 31, 2021. Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC guidelines on academic calendar said.

The Commission while announcing the calendar further added that the colleges and universities can plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. between October 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 following necessary Covid protocols as issued by the authorities.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) UGC Academic calendar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th Science Results Released
Live | GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th Science Results Released
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Likely To Announce Admission Process Today
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Likely To Announce Admission Process Today
Decision To Change NCERT History Textbooks 'Political', Not 'Academic': Indian History Congress
Decision To Change NCERT History Textbooks 'Political', Not 'Academic': Indian History Congress
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Announced
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................