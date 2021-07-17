UGC Issues Academic Calendar; Admissions To UG, PG Programmes To Close By September 30

UGC issues academic calendar for 2021-22 academic session

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. According to the academic calendar, admissions to the first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2021-22 session must complete by September 30. And classes, the UGC guidelines say, will start from October 1 for the first-year UG and PG students.

The Commission however adds if there is any delay in the declaration of Class 12 board results, the colleges and universities can start the new session from October 18. The teaching-learning process can be continued in offline, online, or in a mixed-mode as per the respective university’s decision.

Considering the financial hardships caused by the Covid lockdown, UGC has also asked the universities to provide full refund of fees in case students cancel admission by October 31 as a “special case”.

“It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/ migrations up to October 31, 2021. Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC guidelines on academic calendar said.

The Commission while announcing the calendar further added that the colleges and universities can plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. between October 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022 following necessary Covid protocols as issued by the authorities.