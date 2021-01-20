UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Last Date To Apply For UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child, And Other Scholarships

Registration for four scholarships offered by the University Grants Commission (UGC) -- Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21 for North East Region (NER), Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC), PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders (URH), PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates (PGSPROF) - will end today, January 20. All the candidates who meet the eligibility criteria specified by the authorities can apply online at the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) -- scholarships.gov.inscholarships.gov.in.

The closing date for verification of applications by institutions, including re-submission of defective applications is February 5.

Fresh candidates will have to first register on the NSP portal and generate login credentials before filling the application form.

UGC Ishan Uday is a special scholarship distributed to 10,000 eligible candidates of the North East Region (NER) of India. Candidates admitted to a general degree course receive Rs 5,400 per month. The amount of the scholarship for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses is Rs 7,800 per month.

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child is given to eligible girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughters, who have taken admission in regular, fulltime first-year Masters degree course in any designated university or a postgraduate college. The amount of scholarship is Rs 36, 200 per annum.

The scholarship scheme provides financial assistance to 1,000 SC/ST candidates to pursue postgraduate level studies in Professional subjects in institutions recognized by UGC. However, candidates enrolled in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship. The amount of scholarship is Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech students and Rs 4,500 per month for other courses. UGC, in a recent notification, has asked institutes to encourage SC, ST students to apply for scholarships.

The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for meritorious students with “outstanding performance” at the undergraduate level. University toppers who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in a recognised institute can apply for it. However, professional and distance learning programmes are not covered under the scheme. Selected candidates will receive Rs 3,100 per month (for two years).