UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21: Revised Merit List Released

The University Grants Commission Has released a revised merit list of provisionally selected students for the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme. Students who had applied for the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North East Region can go to ugc.ac.in and check the state-wise merit list. Students should note that the revised merit list is for students who had applied for the 2020-21 academic year. Registration for UGC Ishan Uday scholarship 2021-22 will end on January 15, 2021 and the merit list is yet to be released.

The commission said the merit list was released in July, 2021 but after noticing some discrepancies, it has decided to release the revised list.

“The merit lists for 'Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER' -2020-21 was generated in July, 2021. However, it was noticed that there were some discrepancies in the merit lists. The selections were reviewed and revised State-wise merit -lists of provisional selected candidates are given at Annexures I to VIII,” the commission said.

Ishan Uday is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India.

UGC started distributing it from the 2014-15 academic year. Now, applications are hosted on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The scholarship aims to provide equal opportunities to students of North East for higher studies, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and focus more on professional education in the region.

Every year, 10,000 scholarships are distributed to the eligible students from the region.

Amount of scholarship: Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional, paramedical courses.