UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Regulations For Dual, Joint Degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited suggestions from all stakeholders on the draft regulations “an academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer a joint degree, dual degree, and twinning programmes”. All the stakeholders can send their suggestions by March 15 at ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed today.

Mr Pokhriyal also sought insights and feedback to enable the Ministry of Education to bring about effective implementation of this aspect of the National Education Policy (NEP).

NEP 2020 calls for permitting credits acquired in foreign countries to be counted for the award of a degree. The budget announcement for the next year has proposed a regulatory mechanism to permit dual degrees, joint degrees and twinning arrangements. Accordingly, UGC has framed the draft UGC Regulations 2021.

These regulations will apply to Indian Higher Education Institutions intending to collaborate with Foreign Higher Education Institutions to award the diploma(s) and degree(s) including postgraduate and doctoral courses, and Foreign Higher Education Institution intending to collaborate with Indian Higher Education Institutions.

Academic collaboration between Indian and foreign institutions under these regulations will facilitate credit recognition and transfer, twinning arrangement, joint degree programme and dual degree programme.

Twinning Arrangement

Students enrolled with an Indian institution will be able to undertake their course partly in India, and partly in a foreign institution. The credits earned by the students at an international university will be counted towards the degree/diploma awarded by the Indian institution.

Joint Degree Programme

The curriculum will be designed jointly by the collaborating institutions and the degree will be awarded by both the institutions with a single certificate bearing the crests and logo of both the institutions.

Dual Degree Programme

It will be awarded by the Indian and foreign higher education institutions, separately and simultaneously, upon completion of the degree requirements of both the institutions.

This initiative aims to provide global exposure to the students, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education with an internationally relevant curriculum, and improve the standing of the Indian universities in international rankings.