UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Credit Framework

UGC has invited suggestions on the draft NCrF guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines on National Credit Framework. To realise the intent and objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) has been jointly developed by a high-level committee constituted by the central government, a UGC statement said. The draft guidelines are available on the UGC website and stakeholders have been asked by the commission to send their feedback and suggestions by November 30, 2022. The comments and suggestions have to be sent to comments.ncrf@gmail.com.

NCrF is a comprehensive framework that enables seamless integration of learning from academic, vocational and experiential learning,” the UGC in a statement said.

The NCrF provides for creditisation of all learning and assignment, removes distinction and establishes academic equivalence between vocational and general education, enables mobility within and between them and its operationalisation through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), the UGC statement added.

NCrF, according to the draft guidelines, recognises no hard separation between different areas of learning, i.e. arts and sciences, vocational and academic streams, curricular and extra-curricular for the purpose of assignment of credits and credit levels. Accordingly, the learning shall not be limited to only instructional hours but also encompass all other activities in the educational institutions, earlier categorised as curricular, co-curricular, and extra-curricular, it added.