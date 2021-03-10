  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Guidelines On Mentorship Of Teachers In Non-Technical Stream

UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Guidelines On Mentorship Of Teachers In Non-Technical Stream

Suggestions and comments on the UGC draft can be sent to nationalmentorship.ugc@gmail.com till March 24, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 11:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Teachers' Association Calls For Delhi University Shutdown From March 11
Atal Incubation Centre Launched At Goa Institute of Management
Education In Sanskrit Colleges Almost Collapsed In Absence Of Teachers: Rajasthan Speaker
IGNOU Launches Online Certificate Course In Gender, Agriculture, Sustainable Development
IIT Delhi To Provide Digital Support To Economically Weaker Students During COVID-19
Delhi Budget: Law University, English Speaking Course On Cards For Higher Education Students
UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Guidelines On Mentorship Of Teachers In Non-Technical Stream
UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Guidelines On Mentorship Of Teachers In Non-Technical Stream
Image credit: ugc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders on the draft guidelines “UGC (Establishment and Operationalisation of Guidelines for Induction and Mentorship of Teachers in Non-Technical Steam - NIIMT) 2021”. Suggestions and comments on the draft can be sent to nationalmentorship.ugc@gmail.com. The last date to mail the suggestions or comments is March 24, 2021.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in his social media handle today said: “UGC constituted a committee to develop guidelines for induction of teachers in non-technical stream (NIIMT).”

“Public notice has been uploaded on ugc.ac.in for seeking suggestions/comments of stakeholders before March 24,” the Education Minister further added.

The objective of the mentorship programme, an UGC statement said, is to “equip teachers with a broad repertoire of skills and depositions to progressively improve results for students”.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) UGC Draft Regulation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'I Studied 10 Hours Daily': JEE Main Topper Anant Kidambi
'I Studied 10 Hours Daily': JEE Main Topper Anant Kidambi
Panel Recommends Third Party Evaluation Of Patents, Products Created By Incubation Centres in IITs
Panel Recommends Third Party Evaluation Of Patents, Products Created By Incubation Centres in IITs
Large Number Of Madhya Pradesh Government Schools Without Teachers: Minister
Large Number Of Madhya Pradesh Government Schools Without Teachers: Minister
Teachers' Association Calls For Delhi University Shutdown From March 11
Teachers' Association Calls For Delhi University Shutdown From March 11
CBSE, Intel To Launch AI Student Community
CBSE, Intel To Launch AI Student Community
.......................... Advertisement ..........................