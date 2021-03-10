Image credit: ugc.ac.in UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft Guidelines On Mentorship Of Teachers In Non-Technical Stream

The University Grants Commission has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders on the draft guidelines “UGC (Establishment and Operationalisation of Guidelines for Induction and Mentorship of Teachers in Non-Technical Steam - NIIMT) 2021”. Suggestions and comments on the draft can be sent to nationalmentorship.ugc@gmail.com. The last date to mail the suggestions or comments is March 24, 2021.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in his social media handle today said: “UGC constituted a committee to develop guidelines for induction of teachers in non-technical stream (NIIMT).”

“Public notice has been uploaded on ugc.ac.in for seeking suggestions/comments of stakeholders before March 24,” the Education Minister further added.

.@ugc_india constituted a committee to develop guidelines for induction of teachers in non-technical stream (NIIMT). Public notice has been uploaded on https://t.co/HTMOrA0jNl for seeking suggestions/comments of stakeholders before March 24. pic.twitter.com/RTtTU997xa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 10, 2021

The objective of the mentorship programme, an UGC statement said, is to “equip teachers with a broad repertoire of skills and depositions to progressively improve results for students”.