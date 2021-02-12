Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Invites Institutes, Academics To Develop Online Courses For SWAYAM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited “expression of interest” from higher education institutes and academics to develop Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for the government’s e-learning platform, SWAYAM. UGC has asked eligible faculty members to develop 194 undergraduate (UG) courses from Humanities and Social Science streams, including Geography, Psychology, Economics, English, Hindi, and Sanskrit; and 155 courses in five subjects of Science – Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, and Environmental Science.

Proposals for development of SWAYAM courses can be submitted at https://swayam.inflibnet.ac.in/

The development of these courses will help the faculty in capacity building by using ICT (Information and Communications Technology), UGC said.

The commission said it will also help teachers improve their academic score for career progression, as per the “UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018.”

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is a Government of India initiative which hosts Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) enabling students to attend classes virtually. About 2,000 courses in all disciplines are available on SWAYAM and 1.6 crore students and learners have been enrolled, since its launch in 2017.

Students enrolled on the SWAYAM platform can access reading material, participate in discussion forums, and take tests.

In September, 2020, UGC had asked institutes, academics to submit expression of interest for developing 171 MOOCs in six subjects of Humanities and Social Science – History, Political Science, Commerce, Sociology, Public Administration and Anthropology at UG level.