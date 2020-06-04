UGC Invites Information From Minority Students For Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

UGC has invited information from minority students fro MANF scholarship

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited online information for Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) for the year 2019-20. The Commission has decided to identify candidates who would be awarded the fellowship through the UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC tests held in June 2019 and December 2019. Candidates belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Zoroastrian (Parsi), Buddhist, Christian or Jain communities and are pursuing higher studies such as regular and full time M.Phil/Ph.D. degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering and Technology are covered under this scheme.

Candidates who belong to the communities mentioned above and have qualified the UGC NET or Joint CSIR-UGC NET exams held in June 2019 for eligibility for 'Assistant Professor/ Lectureship Only' and NOT for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) have to fill an online proforma which is available on the official UGC website, 'ugcnetonline.in'.

Candidates who qualified in UGC NET or CSIR UGC NET exam in December 2019 do not need to submit the proforma since information regarding their minority status had already been provided by them in the online application forms submitted for the exam. Candidates, who need to submit the proforma, should do it by June 30, 2020.

The maximum duration of the M.Phil. fellowship will be 2 years or submission of dissertation, whichever is earlier. For students pursuing M.Phil. and PhD and just PhD, the duration of the fellowship will be 5 years.

Students selected for the fellowship are awarded Rs. 25,000 for initial two years (JRF) and Rs. 28,000 for remaining tenure (SRF). Fellows are also awarded contingency and reader assistance.