UGC Invites Applications For Fellowships, Research Grants; Apply Now

The online application process is open at ugc.ac.in, frg.ugc.ac.in, the candidates can apply till October 10

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 1:50 pm IST

Apply till October 10
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for fellowships, research grants. The online application process is open at ugc.ac.in, frg.ugc.ac.in, the candidates can apply till October 10. The candidates can check the eligibility criteria, guidelines, selection process for UGC fellowships at ugc.ac.in. ALSO READ | Application Process Open For 4 UGC Scholarships; Details Here

The UGC launched fellowship schemes, research grants on- Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child, Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members, Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members, Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members.

Know The UGC Fellowships, Research Grants; Details Here

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

The fellowship aims to give research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The tenure of the fellowship programme is two years, the initiative would grant Rs 10 lakh.

Dr DS Kothari Research Grant For Newly Recruited

The post-doctoral fellowship is for candidates in the sciences, medicine, and engineering stream. The tenure of the fellowship programme is two years.

The selected candidates for fellowships/ research grants will get Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 67 years of age. For details on the UGC fellowship programme, please visit the website- ugc.ac.in.

