UGC Invites Application For National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission, has invited applications for the National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD) for the selection year 2020-21. Indian citizens under the persons with Disabilities category who desire to pursue an MPhil or PhD are eligible for the National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities. Students can register online at ugc.ac.in/ugc_schemes by February 15 and submit the required documents to avail the fellowship. The commission has also kept the National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities application correction window open.

National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities: To Fill Online Form

Step -1: Fill-in personal information including caste and disability certificate.

Step-2: Fill-in Research Work including subject,research topic, department etc.

Step-3: Fill-in Other Information including Scholarships/Present employment etc.

Step-4: Declaration and Final Submission

National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities -- Application Direct Link

National Fellowship For Persons With Disabilities: Documents Required

1. Domicile Certificate

2. Scanned Copy of Disabilities Certificate

3. Caste Certificate (in Case of SC/ST/OBC) issued by competent authority (Tehsildar/SDM)

4. Scanned Copy of Candidate's Recent Color Photograph And Signature

5. Scanned Copy of Master Degree Marksheet

6. Declaration/Certificate from Head of Department/Institution or competent authority of the university, institute, college to the effect of forwarding of application and necessary facilities will be provided to the candidates during research of MPhil or PhD respectively (from the research place where the candidate has already registered for MPhil / Phd)