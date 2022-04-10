  • Home
UGC India’s Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Account Restored

UGC in an official Tweet informed, "The official account of UGC has been restored." UGC's official Twitter account has over 2,96,000 followers

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 10:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360
UGC India’s Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Account Restored
UGC's official Twitter account has over 2,96,000 followers
Image credit: UGC Twitter page
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC)'s official Twitter account earlier hacked on Sunday, April 10, which was restored later. The unidentified hackers took control of the UGC's twitter handle- @ugc_india and made several irrelevant posts. The hackers made series of tweets tagging the followers of UGC. "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Welcome to the Garden," one of the deleted Tweet read.

UGC in an official Tweet informed, "The official account of UGC has been restored." UGC's official Twitter account has over 2,96,000 followers.

Recently, the University Grants Commission released draft guidelines on four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) that seek to revamp the existing UG curriculum from the next academic session. The FYUP will replace the existing three-year choice-based credit system or CBCS. The commission has invited suggestions by April 4. The draft guidelines titled “Curricular Framework and Credit System for Four-year Undergraduate Programme” proposes common introductory courses in natural sciences, humanities and social sciences for the first three semesters, regardless of what the students choose to specialise in.

For details on UGC notification, please visit the website- ugc.ac.in.

University Grants Commission (UGC)

