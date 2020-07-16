UGC Guidelines: Uttar Pradesh To Conduct Only Final Year, Semester Exams

Following the UGC and Union education ministry guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hold only final year or semester examinations in all state universities. The government, in the wake of a spike in corornavirus cases in the state, decided to cancel all intermediate or first and second year examinations.

All undergraduate and postgraduate exams, except those of final year or last semester, have been cancelled, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

New agency PTI quoted Mr Sharma that students of other classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

The minister has also said, the final year and last semester exams in the state universities will be completed by September 30, either through offline, online or mixed mode by following set protocols.

As a special provision for this academic year, the state universities, as per their convenience, will give another chance for those students who could not appear for the the exams.

"If any student could not appear for the last year/semester examinations, he will be given another chance. As per the convenience of the universities, another examination will be held for such students. This provision will be applicable for this academic year only," Mr Sharma said.

The results of undergraduate and postgraduate classes will be declared by October 15 and 31, respectively, the UP Deputy CM said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), higher education regulator, released revised guidelines on July 6, 2020, on the conduct of examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic, which made final year examinations compulsory in all Indian universities. The guidelines were later opposed by teacher associations, student bodies and states like Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan as well.

"Many universities of the country have either conducted the examinations or are in the process of conducting the examinations. UGC has requested all the states to review and conduct the examinations by September 30 at their level. UGC has given three options -- online, offline and a blended mode," news agency ANI quoted UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain as saying.

"Response received from the universities with regard to conduct of examination in response to UGC Guidelines as on July 15, 2020, that universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the examination. Response received from 640 universities (120 deemed universities, 229 private universities, 40 central universities and 251 state universities). Out of the 640 universities, 454 universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct," UGC said in a statement.

(With Inputs from Agencies)