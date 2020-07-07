UGC Guidelines: Students Trend #StudentsLivesMatter To Express Anger With Decision To Hold Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC guidelines: students trend #StudentsLivesMatter

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new guidelines instructing universities to conduct final-year end-semester examinations by September have not gone down well with students. Soon after the revised guidelines were announced on Monday night, dozens expressed their anger on social media sites such as Twitter. On July 6, UGC guidelines were preceded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification allowing universities to conduct examinations even as the positive COVID-19 cases are rising each day.

According to the new UGC guidelines, universities are to conduct final-year or end-semester examinations in an offline, online, or a blended mode of offline and online examinations. UGC also said that final-year students with backlogs must “compulsorily be evaluated” by conducting examinations in any of the modes. In case students are unable to appear in the examinations, UGC has asked universities to conduct “special examinations for such courses” or papers, whenever feasible.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: “The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations. In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting MHA and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).”

Delhi University students were especially dismayed with the announcement as they had been protesting against DU’s decision to hold online open-book exams for weeks. Both DU teachers and students had been expecting exams to be cancelled and several states and central universities, including IIT Bombay, already had. DU’s attempts to hold mock-tests to familiarise students with the process had only led to further panic.

Students’ unions have expressed their dismay at the UGC’s decision with the Students Federation of India (SFI) describing it as a “cruel joke”. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has said that they will protest by burning the MHA notice regarding examinations. Meanwhile, students have started trending hashtags such as “#StudentsLivesMatter” and “#PromoteFinalYearStudents” on social media against the UGC guidelines.





Not Guidelines of UGC but a cruel joke with students.



Don't spoil the lives of students.#PromoteFinalYearSrudents#COVIDー19 #StudentsLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/tzb86laQcH — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) July 6, 2020

Students have also said that, with the new guidelines, UGC and the Government of India have shown their lack of concern for student lives.

I really don't understand what they think of these numbers! Ranking third all over the world and still their concern is final year exams ! #FirstparliamentThenexams#Cancel_Exam2020 #StudentsLivesMatters 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0R9loowEY6 — Krishita gupta (@krishi__) July 6, 2020

#StudentsLivesMatters

According to govt, exams are compulsory"more than life" is hidden in this statement!

One side they say STAY HOME STAY SAFE and on the other side they are ordering students to step out of their homes and go in the arms of death.What are they trying to prove pic.twitter.com/twTU6ayTXP — छात्रो की आवाज (R.Bariya) (@RahulBa78425120) July 7, 2020