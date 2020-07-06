UGC Guidelines: Revised Guidelines On Exams, Academic Calendar Released

The University Grants Commission or UGC, higher education regulator, has released its revised guidelines for exams and academic calendar in the wake of spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country. In April 2020, the Commission constituted an Expert Committee to deliberate and make recommendations regarding the issues related to examinations and academic calendar and the UGC issued guidelines on exams and academic calendar on April 4, 2020. In June last week, the Expert Committee was requested by the UGC to revisit the guidelines and suggest options for examinations, admissions in the universities and colleges and also for beginning of new academic session as the number of COVID cases is still increasing. The Commission in its meeting held today accepted the report of the Committee and approved the 'UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic'.

