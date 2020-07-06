UGC Revised Guidelines On Exams, Academic Calendar Released; Live Updates
UGC guidelines: University Grants Commission or UGC released revised guidelines on exams and academic calendar today.
The University Grants Commission or UGC, higher education regulator, has released its revised guidelines for exams and academic calendar in the wake of spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country. In April 2020, the Commission constituted an Expert Committee to deliberate and make recommendations regarding the issues related to examinations and academic calendar and the UGC issued guidelines on exams and academic calendar on April 4, 2020. In June last week, the Expert Committee was requested by the UGC to revisit the guidelines and suggest options for examinations, admissions in the universities and colleges and also for beginning of new academic session as the number of COVID cases is still increasing. The Commission in its meeting held today accepted the report of the Committee and approved the 'UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic'.
UGC guidelines on exams, academic calendar: Live Updates
Live updates
UGC has released its revised guidelines on exams and academic calendar to be followed by various higher education institutions today.
The National Students Union of India (NSUI), a students' body affiliated with the Congress, has said the Centre’s decision to hold final semester exams to be a "narrow-minded view" and "it will endanger student’s health".
The Union Home Ministry, an hour before the UGC released revised guidelines, said that end-of-term exams in colleges and educational institutions -- pending since March because of the lockdown to slow the coronavirus infection -- can now be held, maintaining all safety measures.
“Forcing a sham of an exam on students”: DUTA
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association or DUTA, while responding to the guidelines, said it is appalled at the manner in which the government “has cleared the way for forcing a sham of an exam on students”.
“An exam that has no sanctity and is discriminatory towards a large section of students is clearly being pushed with no other motive than to promote big business in education” it added.
Regarding the academic calendar, the revised guidelines said the relevant details pertaining to the admissions and academic calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issued separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on April 29.
In view of safety and students' larger interests, HRD minister says
The HRD minister said the UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations in view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, and revised the guidelines after consulting Home and Health ministries.
The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020
In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa
UGC revised guidelines on first and second year students
The UGC guidelines released in April regarding intermediate semester or year examinations will remain unchanged, the revised guidelines said.
UGC revised guidelines: For those who cant' appear
In case a student of terminal semester or final year is unable to appear in the examination, according to the UGC guidelines, the candidates may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such courses or papers, which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage
UGC revised guidelines for backlog students
The students of terminal semester or final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline or online or blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability, guidelines said.
UGC guidelines on final year exams
The UGC guidelines said the terminal semester or final year examinations be conducted by the universities by the end of September, 2020 in offline online or blended (online + offline) mode.