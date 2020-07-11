UGC Guidelines On Exams 'Not Feasible': Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To HRD Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Tamil Nadu Education Ministerhas written to HRD Minister on UGC guidelines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ urging him to instruct premier regulatory bodies of higher education to “endorse” state decisions on conducting exams.

The minister said that conducting examinations as per the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines is “not feasible” as most educational institutions have been turned into quarantine centres for COVID-19 patients. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also said that it will be difficult for students to commute to the exam centres as most of them belong from different parts of the country and abroad.

UGC’s decision to hold final-year exams had come under heavy criticism from states and other parties who accuse the body of putting the lives of students at risk. Tamil Nadu is the latest state to write to the Centre regarding examinations. Ministers or officials from Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have already written or said they will write, to the Centre saying they cannot hold exams.

Online Exams Not Feasible

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his letter to the HRD Minister, said: “ I would like to bring to your notice that the new guidelines have many constraints and difficulties which include the students reaching the examination centres, as many of them are residing outside the district, outside the state and even outside the country.”

The minister said that since most colleges, universities and other educational institutions have been turned into COVID Care Centres, it would not be possible to hold exams in these institutions.

The minister said: “Moreover, most of the government and private colleges and institutions in the state have been converted as COVID Care Centres for housing asymptomatic positive persons under quarantine and these centres may continue as COVID Care Centres for some time.”

The minister also said that conducting exams online is “not feasible” considering “the various issues relating to digital access to the students”.

On the same day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi Government will be cancelling final-year exams in all state-run universities. Earlier in the day, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had defended the UGC’s decision to hold exams.