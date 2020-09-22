UGC Guidelines Revised For Academic Calendar 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines on the academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the universities for the Session 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission at its meeting held on 21 September 2020 approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the universities for the session 2020-21 taking into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The admissions to the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 will be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30, 2020.

The academic session 2020-21 may commence from November 1, 2020, for first-year students.

Accordingly, the following calendar has been suggested for the academic session 2020-2021:

Admission Process (To be completed) - October 31, 2020

Commencement of Classes of the above students

Fresh batch (First Semester/Year) - November 1, 2020

Preparatory Break March 1, 2021, to March 7, 2021

Conduct of Examinations March 8, 2021, to March 26, 2021

Semester Break March 27, 2021, to April 4, 2021

Commencement of Classes for Even Semester April 5, 2021

Preparatory Break August 1, 2021, to August 8, 2021

Conduct of Examinations August 9, 2021, to August 21, 2021

Semester Break August 22, 2021, to August 29, 2021

Commencement of Next Academic Session for this Batch August 30, 2021

If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, the UGC has said that the universities may plan and start the academic session by 18 November 2020. The teaching-learning process may continue in offline/online/blended mode.

In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30 November 2020, for this very session as a special case.

To be crystal clear, the entire fees including all charges be refunded in totality (Zero Cancellation charges) on account of cancellation/migration up to November 30, 2020. Therefore, on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2020, the entire fee collected from a student be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs. 1000 as processing fee.