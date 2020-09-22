UGC Guidelines Revised For Academic Calendar 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21: The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced the UGC guidelines on the academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the Universities for the session 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission at its meeting held on 21 September 2020 approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the universities for the session 2020-21 taking into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The admissions to the first-year programmes for the session 2020-21 will be completed by the end of October 2020. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be November 30, 2020.
The academic session 2020-21 may commence from November 1, 2020, for first-year students.
Accordingly, the following calendar has been suggested for the academic session 2020-2021:
- Admission Process (To be completed) - October 31, 2020
- Commencement of Classes of the above students
- Fresh batch (First Semester/Year) - November 1, 2020
- Preparatory Break March 1, 2021, to March 7, 2021
- Conduct of Examinations March 8, 2021, to March 26, 2021
- Semester Break March 27, 2021, to April 4, 2021
- Commencement of Classes for Even Semester April 5, 2021
- Preparatory Break August 1, 2021, to August 8, 2021
- Conduct of Examinations August 9, 2021, to August 21, 2021
- Semester Break August 22, 2021, to August 29, 2021
- Commencement of Next Academic Session for this Batch August 30, 2021
If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, the UGC has said that the universities may plan and start the academic session by 18 November 2020. The teaching-learning process may continue in offline/online/blended mode.
In order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to lockdown and related factors, a full refund of fees be made on account of all cancellation of admissions/ migration of students, up to 30 November 2020, for this very session as a special case.
To be crystal clear, the entire fees including all charges be refunded in totality (Zero Cancellation charges) on account of cancellation/migration up to November 30, 2020. Therefore, on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2020, the entire fee collected from a student be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs. 1000 as processing fee.