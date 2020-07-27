UGC Guidelines: Madhya Pradesh To Conduct Final Year Exams In September

Final year exams of university students in Madhya Pradesh will be held in September according to the UGC guidelines released in July first week. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the results of the final year examinations will be released in October.

The Chief Minister’s office has also said the students of undergraduate first and second year and also the postgraduate second semester will be given admission to the upcoming year or semester based on the exam results of the previous year or semester and internal evaluation of the current year or semester.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had decided to cancel the final year examinations of both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students. Mr Chouhan had announced that final year or semester results would be declared on basis of highest marks obtained in previous years or semesters.

The government has also decided to conduct the final year examinations in online open book examination format.

“For evaluation of open book examinations, students will be given a weightage of 50% of the score of the previous years or semester and 50% of the score of the open book examination” an official statement said.

According to the CM’s office, about 5.71 lakh students will benefit from this decision of the government.