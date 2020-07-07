UGC Guidelines For University Exams: Live Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC guideline for university examinations were released on Monday

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released its revised guidelines on university examinations. UGC had formed an expert committee in April for revising exam guidelines due to COVID-19’s impact on the academic year. The committee had submitted guidelines in April itself. On June 24, the expert committee, chaired by RC Kuhad, former UGC member and Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, was asked by the HRD Minister to revisit its guidelines in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The committee’s decision to conduct university examinations has come as a bit of a surprise for students who had been demanding postponement or cancellation of final-year examinations citing safety concerns.