UGC Guidelines For University Exams: Live Updates
UGC guidelines have come as a surprise for students who had been demanding postponement or cancellation of final-year examinations citing safety concerns.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released its revised guidelines on university examinations. UGC had formed an expert committee in April for revising exam guidelines due to COVID-19’s impact on the academic year. The committee had submitted guidelines in April itself. On June 24, the expert committee, chaired by RC Kuhad, former UGC member and Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, was asked by the HRD Minister to revisit its guidelines in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The committee’s decision to conduct university examinations has come as a bit of a surprise for students who had been demanding postponement or cancellation of final-year examinations citing safety concerns.
Live updates
UGC has released its revised guidelines on exams and academic calendar to be followed by higher education institutions.
DUTA alleged that the new UGC guidelines to hold exams was a decision to "promote big business in Education".
Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat, also tweeted in favour of the new UGC guidelines.
A welcome and laudable step taken by MHRD/UGC to conduct end semester examinations of students in September 2020. Students will get full justice with this decision. This will help students in properly shaping their career.@HRDMinistry @ugc_india— Rama Shanker Dubey (@RamaShankerDub5) July 7, 2020
However, students are trending #StudentsLivesMatters and #CancelExam2020 on social media as a protest against the UGC guidelines.
Vice Chancellor of EFLU, Suresh Kumar Erpula also praised the UGC revised guidelines.
I appreciate MHRD n UGC's decision in giving freedom to univs/colleges to conduct exams offline/online b4 Sept. This not only saves the academic yr of d students but also their careers. The +ve impact will be felt when they start attending job interviews. @HRDMinistry @ugc_india— Professor Suresh Kumar Erpula (@ErpulaSuresh) July 6, 2020
Vice Chancellor of HNB Garhwal University took to social media to laud the UGC decision on exams.
A very timely and good decision by the committee appointed by UGC/ MHRD for terminal/final examination. It has provided a much needed relief to all stakeholders. Thank yo so much for understanding the problems of the Universities.#RameshPokhriyalNishank— Annpurna Nautiyal (@AnnpurnaNautiy1) July 7, 2020
The Delhi University Teachers’ Association or DUTA, responding to the guidelines, the government “has cleared the way for forcing a sham of an exam on students”. “An exam that has no sanctity and is discriminatory towards a large section of students is clearly being pushed with no other motive than to promote big business in education”, DUTA said.
5 points about UGC guidelines
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the revision was made considering the "safety, career progressions and placements" of students.
The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020
In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa
UGC guidelines for intermediates semester
UGC guidelines released in April regarding intermediate semester or year examinations will remain unchanged, the revised guidelines said.
UGC guidelines for students unable to appear for exams
In case students are unable to appear in the examinations, UGC has asked universities to conduct “special examinations for such courses” or papers, whenever feasible.
UGC guidelines for backlog students
UGC said that final-year students with backlogs must “compulsorily be evaluated” by conducting examinations in either online, offline or blended mode.
UGC Guidelines on final-year examinations
The UGC guidelines said the terminal semester or final-year examinations be conducted by the universities by the end of September in offline online or blended (online + offline) mode.