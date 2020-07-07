  • Home
UGC Guidelines For University Exams: Live Updates

UGC guidelines have come as a surprise for students who had been demanding postponement or cancellation of final-year examinations citing safety concerns.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 4:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UGC guideline for university examinations were released on Monday
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday released its revised guidelines on university examinations. UGC had formed an expert committee in April for revising exam guidelines due to COVID-19’s impact on the academic year. The committee had submitted guidelines in April itself. On June 24, the expert committee, chaired by RC Kuhad, former UGC member and Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, was asked by the HRD Minister to revisit its guidelines in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The committee’s decision to conduct university examinations has come as a bit of a surprise for students who had been demanding postponement or cancellation of final-year examinations citing safety concerns.

UGC has released its revised guidelines on exams and academic calendar to be followed by higher education institutions.

04:44 PM IST
July 7, 2020

DUTA alleged that the new UGC guidelines to hold exams was a decision to "promote big business in Education".

04:21 PM IST
July 7, 2020

Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat, also tweeted in favour of the new UGC guidelines.

03:51 PM IST
July 7, 2020

However, students are trending #StudentsLivesMatters and #CancelExam2020 on social media as a protest against the UGC guidelines.

03:42 PM IST
July 7, 2020

Vice Chancellor of EFLU, Suresh Kumar Erpula also praised the UGC revised guidelines.

02:31 PM IST
July 7, 2020

Vice Chancellor of HNB Garhwal University took to social media to laud the UGC decision on exams.


02:25 PM IST
July 7, 2020

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association or DUTA, responding to the guidelines, the government “has cleared the way for forcing a sham of an exam on students”.  “An exam that has no sanctity and is discriminatory towards a large section of students is clearly being pushed with no other motive than to promote big business in education”, DUTA said. 

02:23 PM IST
July 7, 2020

5 points about UGC guidelines

Here are 5 points about the revised UGC guidelines.

01:35 PM IST
July 7, 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the revision was made considering the "safety, career progressions and placements" of students.

01:29 PM IST
July 7, 2020

UGC guidelines for intermediates semester

UGC guidelines released in April regarding intermediate semester or year examinations will remain unchanged, the revised guidelines said.


01:27 PM IST
July 7, 2020

UGC guidelines for students unable to appear for exams

In case students are unable to appear in the examinations, UGC has asked universities to conduct “special examinations for such courses” or papers, whenever feasible.

01:17 PM IST
July 7, 2020

UGC guidelines for backlog students

UGC said that final-year students with backlogs must “compulsorily be evaluated” by conducting examinations in either online, offline or blended mode.

01:15 PM IST
July 7, 2020

UGC Guidelines on final-year examinations

The UGC guidelines said the terminal semester or final-year examinations be conducted by the universities by the end of September in offline online or blended (online + offline) mode.

