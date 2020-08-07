  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP

UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', today, launched UGC guidelines for Higher Education Institutes to offer internship embedded Degree programs.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 5:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
AICTE Begins Application For MBA In Innovation, Entrepreneurship; Test To Be Proctored Online
Centralization Of Education In NEP Harmful To Federalism: Student Body
WBJEE Result 2020: Direct Link Here To Download Your Rank Card
UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP
Education Minister has launched UGC guidelines for HEIs to offer internship embedded Degree programs (file photo)
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', today, launched UGC guidelines for Higher Education Institutes to offer internship embedded Degree programs. The launch event was held online with various stakeholders participating in the event.

The guidelines were launched during the concluding session of the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy 2020.

The online launch event was also attended by Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre, and several other dignitaries like the Jamia Millia VC Najma Akhtar, IIT Madras Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthy, UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, and UGC Chairman D.P. Singh.

The guidelines are one of the first to be released for implementation of various provisions of higher education in the National Education Policy 2020.

The apprenticeship embedded degree program is in line with the NEP feature which emphasizes on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.

The policy has envisioned multi-disciplinary degree programmes for students going for higher education in the country. Students pursuing a Bachelor's degree programme will also be able to enroll in vocational courses.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address for the conclave. Instead of 'What to think', the New Education Policy stresses on 'How to think', the PM said. Effort is on discovery based, discussion based, and analysis based learning, he added.

As NEP is implemented gradually, educational institutes will become autonomous and there will be emphasis on retaining talent pool in the country, said PM Modi in his inaugural address.


Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) National Education Policy (NEP) New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
99% Candidates Pass In WBJEE Result 2020
99% Candidates Pass In WBJEE Result 2020
How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur
Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................