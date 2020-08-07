Education Minister has launched UGC guidelines for HEIs to offer internship embedded Degree programs (file photo)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', today, launched UGC guidelines for Higher Education Institutes to offer internship embedded Degree programs. The launch event was held online with various stakeholders participating in the event.

The guidelines were launched during the concluding session of the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy 2020.

The online launch event was also attended by Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre, and several other dignitaries like the Jamia Millia VC Najma Akhtar, IIT Madras Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthy, UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, and UGC Chairman D.P. Singh.

The guidelines are one of the first to be released for implementation of various provisions of higher education in the National Education Policy 2020.

The apprenticeship embedded degree program is in line with the NEP feature which emphasizes on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning and learning-for-exams.

The policy has envisioned multi-disciplinary degree programmes for students going for higher education in the country. Students pursuing a Bachelor's degree programme will also be able to enroll in vocational courses.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address for the conclave. Instead of 'What to think', the New Education Policy stresses on 'How to think', the PM said. Effort is on discovery based, discussion based, and analysis based learning, he added.

As NEP is implemented gradually, educational institutes will become autonomous and there will be emphasis on retaining talent pool in the country, said PM Modi in his inaugural address.



