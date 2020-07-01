UGC Guidelines For Final Year Exams, Revised Academic Calendar Soon

The higher education regulation regulator University Grants Commission or UGC is expected to come out with a revised UGC guidelines regarding final year exams and academic calendar soon. On June 24, news agency PTI had reported that the revised guidelines are expected to be announced by the higher education regulator within a week's time. Reports had quoted officials as saying that exams for final year students in universities and higher education institutions which were to be held in July are likely to be cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, and the commencement of the new session is likely to be deferred to October.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal semester examination, and the academic calendar in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to officials, a panel, set up by UGC and headed by Haryana University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, has been asked to revisit the guidelines and come up with alternative options.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have decided to cancel examinations of all university students. The students will be promoted in these states based on their previous performances.

"The ministry has made it clear that the foundation for revisited guidelines shall be the health and safety of students, teachers staff. The expert committee is of the view that the examinations due in July in most universities as per the revised academic calendar be cancelled and marks for final examination be awarded based on the past performance of each student.

"Students who are not happy with the final marks being given to them based on previous examinations, can be given a chance to improvise their scores by taking examinations later when the pandemic subsides," a senior official said.

"Similarly, the commencement of the new academic session, which was earlier planned for already enrolled students from August and freshers from September, is also likely to be deferred to October. The deliberations are on and final guidelines in this regard will be announced soon. However, any guidelines framed will be subject to review depending upon the COVID-19 situation," the official added.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, as per the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29 for the COVID-19 unlock2. The new guidelines came into effect from July 1. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Schools and colleges have remained close since March 16. In the first COVID-19 unlock guidelines the government had said that a decision on reopening schools will be taken after holding a meeting with stakeholders in July.

(With PTI updates)



