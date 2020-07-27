Petition Against UGC Guidelines Accepted By Supreme Court; UGC To Reply In 3 Days

Image credit: Shutterstock Petition Against UGC Guidelines Accepted By Supreme Court

The petition, filed by 31 students, against the revised guidelines on final year exam by the University Grants Commission, or UGC, has been accepted by the Supreme Court of India. The Lawyer representing the students has said on social media that the UGC has been asked by the top court to submit a reply within three days. The next hearing is scheduled on Friday, July 31. The latest UGC guidelines have made final year exams compulsory for all institutes. Final year University exams, according to the UGC guidelines, are to be conducted by September-end in online, offline, or a blended mode.